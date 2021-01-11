Lit Mags

Hot Vinyasa Flow for Crushing Self-Doubt

"Corpse Pose" and "Sun Salutation," two poems by Dobby Gibson

empty yoga class

Corpse Pose

The position has to assume you,
like a fever, or a favor, or a black hole 
swallowing its own ballistics report. 
Like trying to believe you deserved
even a single afternoon 
two years ago, with an old friend
ascending the micro-climates
of Pacific Heights eating oysters.
Your jail cell is made of harp strings.
Nothing deserves your skepticism
more than a mirror. 
If you start here, in the middle,
then any progress will grant you 
both a beginning and an end.
Open and close your eyes
and sweep the front porch of your face.
Standing on the moon, you’d weigh 
less than a toddler
where the extended forecast
calls for no weather at all
and the coffee tastes like sand,
so best to admire the majestic from afar.
You don’t have to believe
your own story, 
you simply have to believe
you’re the only one who can tell it.
Instead of deleting the digressions,
erase the precedents. Beware of any wolf 
who goes still.

Sun Salutation

It’s the needlessness to this mess that makes it feel so endless, 
and unlikely 

            I’ll live long enough to know why.
  
I love what you didn’t do with the place.
  
                                                                                     All the regrets
  
cross-matrixed to failures,
             
          the piano there to hold up the family portraits,
  
the pink apple blossoms falling to the sidewalk
  
                                                                             as if to destroy us,
  
like a wildfire jumping a break.
  
The alley to the road to the capitol runs through me,
                                                                                     and the preposterous,
  
and in the end, I got exactly what I had coming, 
  
                                                      there must be some misunderstanding
  
say it with me, there must be some misunderstanding.
  

About the Author

Dobby Gibson is the author of four books of poetry, most recently Little Glass Planet (Graywolf Press, 2019). He lives in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up  for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

