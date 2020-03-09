Electric Literature Is Seeking Spring/Summer Interns for 2020

Electric Literature internships introduce undergraduate and graduate students, emerging writers, and aspiring publishing professionals to digital publishing and the New York literary scene. Because we are a small, not-for-profit publisher, we provide unique opportunities for professional development and resume-building.

As an Electric Literature intern, you are encouraged to become involved in any aspect of our work that interests you. You’ll sort mail and go to the post office, but you’ll also have the opportunity to contribute to editorial decisions, write for the site, and attend cool literary events. Our interns have gone on to work for places like Publishers Weekly, Oxford University Press, Penguin Random House, and... Electric Literature.

Responsibilities

● Comb the web and social media for breaking literary news

● Write book lists and news items for electricliterature.com

● Staff events

● Select images to pair with articles

● Format, copy edit, and draft articles

● Update contact databases

● Fulfill online merchandise sales

● Transcribe interviews

● Perform other administrative tasks

● Open mail and catalogue books

Skills

● Personal experience using Wordpress, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—professional experience is a plus

● Excellent writing skills and a unique point of view

● Basic understanding of Photoshop and inDesign

● Firm grasp of grammar and spelling

● Organized and fastidious

The ideal candidate

● Has an educational background in journalism, literature, or creative writing

● Has prior internship or entry-level job experience at another publishing, media, or non-profit organization

● Participates in the contemporary literary scene

● Regularly reads literary magazines and literary websites (including but not limited to Recommended Reading, The Commuter, and electricliterature.com)

● Believes strongly in the Electric Literature mission to make literature more relevant, exciting, and inclusive

● Is hard-working, pays great attention to detail, and can work independently

● Writes clearly and with personality

● Has an eye for design and knows what images will grab a reader’s attention

Details

This is a part-time internship (10–20 hours/week) with a $200 per month stipend to cover transportation and meals. Candidates must be able to come to our office in downtown Brooklyn at least two days a week. We are happy to work with universities and graduate programs to provide course credit, though you do not need to be a student to apply. Interns will start ASAP and work the summer, though exact dates have some flexibility and there may be an opportunity to extend.

How to apply

Please submit the following through Submittable by 11:59 pm on March 23: