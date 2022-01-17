Good Boys and Girls Look Away from Death

Elegy with New England Roadkill

In good towns, good houses mourn what dies outside by closing windows. Bullfrog caught in a mower black-red. Driveway chalk gray-red. Tire-tracked doe red-red. Under a sycamore my throat whirls from pity to nausea. The suburban sky does nothing, sees less. Another small chest deflates at the edge of my vision before gas tank heaves & gut tries to follow. The angel on my left shoulder finds something of interest in the windshield blur of road then red, body then blood. He bites my ear, pulls hard my lashes. Look, he insists, where I point. Where shells split. Where color leaks. Look, he demands. My own palms spangled with crime. He walks across my blades & drags a fleshy bone behind him. In lurid dreams I resurrect them all, or they refuse to leave, guilt dressed as clemency. A frog or my fingers, the blade always a blade. In good towns, good children collapse snake holes, heel away ant hills for sport. Above us, a grey-necked warbler shrieks & shrieks, trills a humdrum dirge for these ordinary deaths. I drive on, bound by time. He sings, knitted to his perch on a telephone wire, eyes fixed to each body I blur past, blooming car after car like poppies on pool water, red.

Photo Op at Antelope Canyon

Where light passes through Where light is most mercurial Where light flees the ingress of deeper water Where light works best on an iPhone, vivid warm Where light, a certain slant of hibernal Light, oppresses Where light praises the canyon of water-whipped stone Where light fails to detect the mercury in nearby water Where light leadens in my arms, a crowd forming Where light, poisoned, rasps of the mercury in the water Where light paints the evening wall & I take an expected photograph Where light probes my polluted skin Where light harbingers a kiss or cancer Where light illumes the days of the dictator, actor, & poet Where light or night triumphs Where lighght Where light boasts an illustrious vocabulary Where light brightens the graves of those righteous Where light flees from the mercury in the water Where light comes to coax color from my eyes Where light is a technology that allows looking to control looking What light shows me & I look away Where the light of God is the same light that allowed mercury in the water Where light, what light is liable —is light liable for mercury, the water? Before the light flees I take a photograph, cluck, what a shame, all that mercury in the water.