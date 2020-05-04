I Swear Earth is a Carnival Queen

Grand Prismatic Spring

—Yellowstone National Park Wet maw of earth painted like a parrot fish frilled at the banks saying AH with extraordinary breath coffee makes my teeth earthen plant them and grow a city when I go don’t bury them deep scatter my ashes like the spring’s rings in imperfect concentric circles each one a different shade on a cliffside color is how geologists tell the when I want to know the why azure turquoise kelly-green canary mustard apricot I swear Earth is a carnival queen embellished here by heat-loving bacteria around a boiling center they say life began in a pond like this volcanic and sun-splayed minerals washing down the mountains into the basin where the unfathomable happened why is anything alive? why do tourists throw their refuse into a pot of phenomena? why aren’t we extinct yet? all I know is when I was young I wanted to be something grand I stand by the railing and watch

Record Rainfall

I read a devastating line of verse

and then the sun came out,

the first time in weeks.

I was masturbating as I read

and looking out the window.

Many things were happening.

Each drop of dew on an oak leaf

distinguished itself—a clear

round seed. In the distance, the storm

painted gray walls behind the pines,

but in the foreground, ferns

shook out their hair, striking me

with light. Am I halfway through

my life, or a third? Everywhere yellow

needles from the wet year. They fell

in an airy rain and continued to fall

as the day dried. The young pines

looked older than they were.

The ancient oaks, never greener.

The sun beat down on them both

as I stepped from the house

like something else that was still itself.