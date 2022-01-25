Job Opportunity: We’re Hiring a Social Media Editor

The social media editor of Electric Literature is responsible for ensuring the widest possible audience for Electric Literature articles, using both targeted outreach and organic sharing. You’ll be actively engaged with our 225,000 Facebook, 270,000 Twitter, and 36,000 Instagram followers: scheduling posts, interacting, and establishing a consistent, informed, and appealing social media voice. But you’ll also be a creative thinker, constantly coming up with new ways to get Electric Lit work in front of the readers who will appreciate it most.

Our mission is to make literature more relevant, exciting, and inclusive. Here’s how you’ll contribute to those goals:

Familiarizing yourself with every piece on the site and expressing its content in clear, engaging, motivating ways.

Keeping up with news, conversations, jokes, and the general zeitgeist so you can foreground content that’s on people’s minds.

Generating innovative strategies to reach and appeal to diverse audiences beyond Electric Lit’s existing fans.

Engaging with Electric Lit’s most loyal readers to foster a sense of community.

This is a part-time remote position. Electric Literature’s staff is based in New York, and the bulk of your work must be completed during east coast business hours. As a result, we can only consider applicants with a maximum 3 hour time difference from Eastern Time. Compensation is a monthly stipend based on a commitment of 20-25 hours a week at $20 an hour.

Qualifications

You demonstrate a capacity for both voicey, funny posts and more straightforward presentation of serious work; you can entice people to read an article without flattening or misrepresenting it.

You’re an avid reader of contemporary fiction and criticism (being a writer of fiction, essays, or criticism yourself is a plus, but not required).

You thrive in a collaborative environment where you’re trusted to do your own work well, but may also engage in brainstorming or strategizing with your coworkers.

Skills and Expertise

You’re familiar with the technical side of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, including scheduling posts and monitoring stats.

You are able to adapt your strategies based on evidence and analytics.

You are comfortable with social management platforms such as Tweetdeck and Facebook Creator Studio.

You follow news about popular social platforms and are able to draw actionable insights from that news.

You’re plugged in to new innovations and developments in social media.

You think conscientiously about how (and whether) Electric Literature can best use social media to respond to news in progress.

Responsibilities

Schedule tweets, Instagram posts, and Facebook posts for each article published on electricliterature.com, as well as sponsored posts, “evergreen” articles, and articles that can be tagged to current events at predetermined minimum intervals.

Create original social media content, including memes and graphics.

Regularly monitor notifications on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and engage judiciously with mentions, retweets, comments, and messages.

Share articles, posts, and information from other publications that connects to Electric Literature’s work and broader mission.

Stay informed on major literary conversations happening on social media and share information with staff.

Brainstorm, propose, and carry out special engagement campaigns.

Occasionally create press lists for special projects and marquee articles.

Monitor social media analytics and performance, including maintaining a monthly spreadsheet to track engagement stats; experiment with different posting times, formats, and framing to increase reach and engagement.

Stay informed about best practices for social media, and changes in platforms’ algorithms, tools, and policies.

Track engagement on sponsored posts and provide metrics for sponsorship reporting.

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume through Submittable by 11:59 PM ET on Monday, February 7, 2022. In a separate document, please write copy for 2 tweets for each article below. Please also create a sharable meme on a literary subject.

“Would Taylor Swift Eat My Gimbap?” by Giaae Kwon

“Doll’s Eyes” by A.S. Byatt

Link to apply: https://electricliterature.submittable.com/submit/215431/electric-literature-seeks-part-time-social-media-editor