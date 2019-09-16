My Lover, and Other Summer Relics

Pre-Loved Bodies

Strange how much we find later.

Inside a dying river,



Good visibility.

The loss of silence we fear. And this:

Relics from June: I count in this pastoral the carcass of an orange,

An antropolise with its miniature chateaux



& water lilies overgrown;

Frail forts sprouting in the wild around us.



Even now I think of you as gentle

with some other lover —



How much walks out of a person through doors?

How much leaves

Through windows, the swell of incandescence



*



Or smoke, inverse river moving with the tenderness

Of people pedaling farm bicycles late evening

Piled high with woods for home fires.

This procession, instead of gospel Slow as I want it to be. The air smells like a thing in search of home I suppose you could think of it this way Pre-loved bodies touched by rain breeze. And to sit in sunlight tender at this angle Passing through a tree — a way to make myself penetrable By things falling from the sky flapping against gravity.

Saunas for Our Lifelong Displacements

Here, I am made human by silence, rationed food and walking. I stand by doors, afraid to approach mirrors. Any closer, it’ll show the shape of the years. Each life we have lived re-imaged In soot, spiders write their web histories Across a silence so infinite it makes parliament between birdsong, cricket, A decade's forest with its animals. And the dead (un)accounted for. These days, I only think of people as mountains. Not for praying on summits where sun beaten rocks warm our feet, Saunas for our lifelong displacements. But for making slow ascents. I am pacified by strange signs of gardening Emergent along our roads. Some days, the begonias float Vivid with each daydream. Behind us, the moon's appearance is perfect, final. As if we'd imagined each crescent phase. As if this is the only shape we’ll ever know. As if we’d want to joke about this. And the black gothics of our nail polish. And a colour like gun-mental. Said again and again Because more than blood this poem too can be a love note Said in the presence of our decaying.