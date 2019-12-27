Read More Women Literary Trivia Returns!

Test your knowledge of women writers with a fun pop quiz.

First Round

Name the title and author of the first-ever science fiction novel. This Pulitzer-prize winner and Italian translator declared in 2015 that she is now only writing in Italian. Name this author. The 2018 Nobel laureate for literature is from which country? National Book Award nominee Camonghne Felix works as a strategist for which 2020 presidential nominee? This Minneapolis bookstore Birchbark Books specializes in Native American books, arts, jewelry, gifts. Who is the author who owns this bookstore? Born in the Western Ukraine to a Jewish family, this author and her family fled to Brazil during WWI. Name this author. Who is the only author to win the Hugo award for best novel for all three books of a trilogy? Virginia Woolf was part of which London-based group of intellectuals? Writer Elif Shafak faced the possibility of three years imprisonment for the crime of insulting which country? This historical fiction novel by Julia Alvarez is set during the Trujillo dictatorship and retells the story of the Mirabal sisters. Name the book and the country that it is set in. Alice Walker, Ann Patchett, Louise Gluck and A. M. Homes graduated from which historically women’s college? Hint: The college is now co-ed. Who is the first Black woman to win the Booker prize (formerly known as the Man Booker prize)? Name the title of this poem by Elizabeth Bishop. Hint: the title is in the structure.

September rain falls on the house. In the failing light, the old grandmother sits in the kitchen with the child beside the Little Marvel Stove, reading the jokes from the almanac, laughing and talking to hide her tears.

Second Round: Match the writer to her male pen name

Writers: Alice Bradley Sheldon, Louisa May Alcott, Amantine Dupin, Mary Anne Evans, Charlotte Bronte, Karen Blixen, J. K. Rowling.

Robert Galbraith: George Eliot: Currer Bell: James Tiptree, Jr. A.M. Barnard: George Sand: Isak Dinesen:

Picture Round

This graphic memoir chronicles the coming of age of a young girl during which 1979 revolution? Bonus point for naming the book.

Photo via Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group



Answers

First Round

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley Jhumpa Lahiri Poland Elizabeth Warren Louise Erdrich Clarice Lispector N.K. Jemisin The Bloomsbury Group Turkey In the Time of the Butterflies, The Dominican Republic Sarah Lawrence College Bernardine Evaristo Sestina

Second Round

Robert Galbraith: JK Rowling George Eliot: Mary Anne Evans Currer Bell: Charlotte Bronte James Tiptree, Jr.: Alice Bradley Sheldon A.M. Barnard: Louisa May Alcott George Sand: Amantine Dupin Isak Dinesen: Karen Blixen

Final Round

The Iranian Revolution, Persepolis