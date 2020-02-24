Regarding My Prolonged Absence from Church

Louisiana Bildungsroman

Awake, asleep, I don’t know what I was

in childhood, feeling things deeply

or not at all. It was a bad time for secrets.

Kudzu laid hands but failed to cleanse me

of the cruelties I exacted and received.

When I asked to ride a horse on my birthday,

I did not mean tracing circles on an invisible lead.

I wanted my steed mean-spirited

and wild, scattering clamshells up the levee

to race cargo ships and rust-bottomed barges

the Mississippi shouldered above my head.

How can it be so easy to force water

to change its shape? The wicked girls next door

called through the fence, begging

for me to join them in the pool. As quick

as I could scuff down the driveway

I was there, frantically trying

the locked gate while they laughed.

Likewise, I followed my brother

to the skate ramp, well-aware that a broomstick

was coming for the spokes of my bike.

I remember braiding a ribbon

in my ever-damp ponytail for the occasion

and afterward recording the long sad tale

in my diary, which I then hid in plain sight.

Regarding My Prolonged Absence from Church

My leavetaking began with an Irish goodbye

that felt like a journey to the underworld.

The gimmicky sermons made me groan,

and I already had one foot out the door

since they voted to allow a horror movie

to film inside–altar, loft, pews stuffed

with imposters. So what if the money

went to organ repairs. Just like Christmas,

Easter–I couldn’t unsee the vicious faces.

When some Buddhists came to town

and taught my sons to paint with sand,

I loved that they never turned to see

who followed as they walked to the river.

Not one word was spoken. I blamed the devils

of sixth grade that time I left small change

for a waitress at the bottom of a water glass,

but it was me revealing the poverty

of my own soul. Try explaining that to the choir,

or singing with such a stone in your mouth.

It was much easier to recognize the pauses

between cypress trees as holy ground, and walk away.