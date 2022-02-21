This Mangy Mouth Could Swallow You Whole

Spooks (the state who replaces religion doesn’t want to adopt a dog with me)
As I grow older I like looking at chaos
like the Westminster shows. You fight me
with your omniscience—dogs who look like dogs
are bred that way. Like I’m supposed to love
a rescue who looks like a wormhole
opened up in the evolutionary tree. Don’t call me
Noah, or some kind of dog park pervert.
I use videos of glossy-haired weiners
eating raw meat as ASMR
to fall asleep. Duck hearts and chicken necks are all part
of the deal. You love all ten hours
of video showing a mangy biter,
a clotheshorse chained to a fence since god
knows when. Bloodhounds have the ears
to make a cone for their noses so they scent
by following the ground
instead of smelling out. Just for the threat of it,
we’re who the other wants
as a pet. So it’s true you’ve saved me. But don’t
forget, this mouth could swallow you whole.
Spooks (dissection)
JA teaches me (it’s my choice) to cut
out the heart / of the emo tomato.
(With consent.) / My high school chemistry /
professor was kicked off / every jury
she tried to duty / when she had no
fingerprints / from burning them off /
on Bunsen burner hot plate testing.
She’s excited one / of the cats we had /
delivered in formaldehyde was pregnant.
Triplets. On the subway / PSA, three faces say stop
the spread wear a mask. One says not quite /
with the nose out / someone has slapped
their sticker / life begins
at conception and in small font /
and ends with planned parenthood. / when I was little
and things were unplanned, a stranger hosted me and made me /
lasagna because all children, even foreign bodies,
love lasagna. I hated tomatoes back /
then, a picky eater. When it was time
to eat, I ate / the bubbly, cheesy, crispy, adjectives /
that sell well in the food world. / The pool
swimming across the street / like a blue gem, a round cap
of a formaldehyde / jerry can. Things were different then.
She was a silk painter / and worked for planned parenthood, which helps
families plan when they want children / years later
my bioethics professor / find him on tv /
he pops out like a pregnant belly’s button / he’s the mean principal
on the simpsons / does a double take
spotting / me sleeping in the front row like a good
girl he shows / a tomato seed swimming
in tomato jelly / and calls it
anti / life and I will always throw up in
my mouth / at the sight of human
blood. (Any blood.) / Anyway
the sticker next to it is a super hot Satan
so sign me up! Evangelicals / doing their work huh.
He really didn’t hold office / hours of nothing for us.
Take a break from the news
We publish your favorite authors—even the ones you haven't read yet. Get new fiction, essays, and poetry delivered to your inbox.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.
Sign up for our newsletter to get submission announcements and stay on top of our best work.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.