This Mangy Mouth Could Swallow You Whole

Two poems by Stella Wong

Spooks (the state who replaces religion doesn’t want to adopt a dog with me)

As I grow older I like looking at chaos
like the Westminster shows. You fight me 
with your omniscience—dogs who look like dogs
are bred that way. Like I’m supposed to love 

a rescue who looks like a wormhole 
opened up in the evolutionary tree. Don’t call me 
Noah, or some kind of dog park pervert. 
I use videos of glossy-haired weiners 

eating raw meat as ASMR 
to fall asleep. Duck hearts and chicken necks are all part
of the deal. You love all ten hours
of video showing a mangy biter, 

a clotheshorse chained to a fence since god 
knows when. Bloodhounds have the ears 
to make a cone for their noses so they scent 
by following the ground 

instead of smelling out. Just for the threat of it, 
we’re who the other wants 
as a pet. So it’s true you’ve saved me. But don’t
forget, this mouth could swallow you whole.

Spooks (dissection)

JA teaches me (it’s my choice) to cut 
out the heart / of the emo tomato. 
(With consent.) / My high school chemistry / 

professor was kicked off / every jury 
she tried to duty / when she had no 
fingerprints / from burning them off / 

on Bunsen burner hot plate testing. 
She’s excited one / of the cats we had / 
delivered in formaldehyde was pregnant. 

Triplets. On the subway / PSA, three faces say stop 
the spread wear a mask. One says not quite / 
with the nose out / someone has slapped 

their sticker / life begins 
at conception and in small font / 
and ends with planned parenthood. / when I was little 

and things were unplanned, a stranger hosted me and made me /
lasagna because all children, even foreign bodies,
love lasagna. I hated tomatoes back / 

then, a picky eater. When it was time 
to eat, I ate / the bubbly, cheesy, crispy, adjectives / 
that sell well in the food world. / The pool 

swimming across the street / like a blue gem, a round cap
of a formaldehyde / jerry can. Things were different then. 
She was a silk painter / and worked for planned parenthood, which helps

families plan when they want children / years later
my bioethics professor / find him on tv / 
he pops out like a pregnant belly’s button / he’s the mean principal

on the simpsons / does a double take 
spotting / me sleeping in the front row like a good 
girl he shows / a tomato seed swimming 

in tomato jelly / and calls it 
anti / life and I will always throw up in 
my mouth / at the sight of human 

blood. (Any blood.) / Anyway 
the sticker next to it is a super hot Satan 
so sign me up! Evangelicals / doing their work huh. 

He really didn’t hold office / hours of nothing for us.

About the Author

Stella Wong is the author of Spooks, winner of the 2020 Saturnalia Books Editors Prize, and American Zero, selected for the 2018 Two Sylvias Press Chapbook Prize by Danez Smith. A graduate of Harvard and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, Wong’s poems have appeared in POETRY, Colorado Review, Narrative, Lana Turner, Bennington Review, the LA Review of Books, and more.

More about the author

