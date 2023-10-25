The Many and Various Uses for Mayonnaise

The Many and Various Uses for Mayonnaise

One little pale fresh tennis ball of rain bounces across my forehead. Fifteen-love. I have very bad posture. An only somewhat inquiring mind. But they tickle me the many and various uses for mayonnaise considering there is only one use for poetry. To lose money. To lose money. Toulouse Monet. I think we just connected, you and I. We’re inside of really quite a touching moment. Balloons lost in the trees. Balloon fruit.

Rottenway

the rotten the rotten way you therotten way you look in the morningthe rotten way the bedroomrotten in the morning the rotten bright wind the rottenbrightwind in the trees the bright wind opens a gate in the trees I am wide awake the rotten way you look the breath the apple is a white dumpling the rottenway you look in the bright wind morning opens wide awake and whitesoft and blossomy I close the window and really it’s a thrill lopped off on the wet grass this bloody rose your crown of moss your moss-wings how dreadful to find out you’re awake that it all carried on and without much fuss

The Lying Nude

When I say this view is bananas you know I mean it’s gorgeous. I tried pointing an app at all that sky. My phone said result type: masonry. You have a face like a face being torn to shreds. I fucking love you so much right now my hair hurts and there’s fancy mustard where once upon a time I had a belly button. When I say you you know I mean thee. One fine meadow offers clemency. The stubborn red tulips make keystrokes in the paltry breeze and I think whoever built the first arch was crazy smart. Oh your dirty elbows. Hello.