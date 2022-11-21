Lit Mags

My Menstrual Cup Will Outlast Us All

Two poems by Anna Lena Phillips Bell

My Menstrual Cup Will Outlast Us All

Blood Cup

Shape of a shape,
foldable up
and able, in,
to open out,
stay put, collect,
beyond my notice, 
riches I have no
further use of. 
Latex or plastic 
echo of cervix, 
funnel without 
an exit; held up, 
a wine glass without 
a stem but with 
the wine-dark end 
of an egg within. 
Each month, washed,
scalded clean, ready				
to capture the swell
and wane of me. Ten
years, one lasted,
of stable yet suspect
silicone, till 
I overboiled it—
its modest, purposeful 
self safe 
on the shelf and in 
again, ad in-
finitum, I’d thought,
reminded only
then that infinities,
too, end.

Instructions for Escape

For everyone it will be different. Bend
time to your will, bend your will
to the bitter need. Bite down
hard, tear through. So 
I’ve heard, another 
way is to cede: 
open your face 
upward, 
allow
rain, 
bright
light, too 
bright to see 
through but see 
through it, let it 
edge you into an expanse 
you hadn’t known and knew,
even if rusty, even if ill at ease 
with ease, realizing, realized, there for 
the living. It’s yours. You’re its. Breathe.

About the Author

Anna Lena Phillips Bell is the author of Ornament, winner of the Vassar Miller Poetry Prize, and the chapbook Smaller Songs, from St Brigid Press. New writing appears or is forthcoming in magazines, including The Southern Review, Subtropics, Blackbird, and The Common online. Bell’s work has received support from the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, and Marble House Project. The winner of the 2021 Winter Anthology Contest, she teaches in the creative writing department at UNC Wilmington and is the editor of Ecotone.

More about the author

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership Literary Magazine Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines & Presses, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

Read Next
Switch On Symbol

A Book for Every Era of Taylor Swift

The singer/songwriter is going on tour to celebrate her different eras and we have a reading list to match

Nov 21 - Bekah Waalkes Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

Lit Mags

You Can’t Tetris Your Way Out of Trauma

Two poems by Laura Villareal

Nov 14 - Laura Villareal
Lit Mags

There’s No Praying in the House of Horrors

Two spooky poems by Domenica Martinello

Oct 24 - Domenica Martinello
Lit Mags

Display Me in the Museum’s Secret Room

Two poems by Katherine Indermaur

Oct 3 - Katherine Indermaur
Thank You!