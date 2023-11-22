This American Dream Tastes Like Government Cheese

We were raised on food stamps
that looked like British pounds
and dead-end jobs where bodies slung
over crates and cans and cam shafts
or pouches with pennies and coupons
and a giant magnet sign wearing the paint
off the car was just another insult.
This pepperoni’s here for you, America.
We wanna be poor. We wanna live off
the government, you say. Where in hell
does Mr. Government live, I say. Show me
the gated drive, let me buzz in a pizza
box filled with the greasy process that will take
his heart. That’s my message, America,
the poor don’t have to do a damn thing
to ruin your dreams. You’ll gnash the cheese
and constipate yourself. You’ll tell me
your work ethic deserves a Sandals vacation.
I hate to sweat. I hate humidity. We were raised
by swollen feet, the hemorrhages of little
numbers for the same hours on earth as you.
You think you’re traveling to an island getaway.
The palm trees fucking hate you. Remember that.
The sun will take your skin the same.
After Being Diagnosed With Celiac Disease
My wife must wash her lips
before kissing me: the poison
turns me into a balloon
on the couch for days:
a silhouette of wheat stalk
dangerous as the hammer
and sickle: disease
makes one melodramatic,
the weight grain adds to the blood:
I’ve been so heavy
with thoughts of death: the American
goldfinch perches on the window
sill, gazes at our family, asking
for water in this heatwave:
I’ve learned to complain frankly
to all the random experts:
family, friend, supposed foe: you
have no idea
what this body says to me
when I ignore it: I don’t understand
how one can mock pronouns
when we know so very little
of what happens within our own skin,
much less another’s.
Take a break from the news
We publish your favorite authors—even the ones you haven't read yet. Get new fiction, essays, and poetry delivered to your inbox.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.
Sign up for our newsletter to get submission announcements and stay on top of our best work.
YOUR INBOX IS LIT
Enjoy strange, diverting work from The Commuter on Mondays, absorbing fiction from Recommended Reading on Wednesdays, and a roundup of our best work of the week on Fridays. Personalize your subscription preferences here.