Sasquatch at the End of the World

Bigfoot Loses Heart

When berries were scarce I ate the chipmunk who ate the berries. When my fur made fingers of ice down my back, I told myself stories of what it must be to wake inside the sun. When rain would not stop I waded into the river. I sat on a boulder and spat where the current parted around me. All was as I wished it to be. The notes I scrawled in the mud each sunset were happy notes. Day this. Day that. But now I do not know where I have put those fingers. Now I’ve lost the hole inside the hole.

A Meditation

The snow makes some things clear: the deer has been up before me, as has the fox is what I spoke into my phone’s voice-to-text. No Mike I’m waiting for your call: the beer has an offer for me, as has the fuck is what it heard. I wanted to consider how snow compresses time by showing tracks, one moment layered over the next, to visit the waste of each footfall I had stacked invisible along a circled path these twenty years— but I was made instead to wonder where Mike had gone, why he didn’t call, what the beer was truly offering, and what, the fuck.