Lit Mags

My God Has the Head of a Vulture

Two poems by Monica Rico

My God Has the Head of a Vulture

Ornithology

After Theodore Roethke
 
To find the owl I must follow the crow  
who says my ears and eyes better behave;  
it’s hard for me to learn what the crow knows
  
unable to refuse the blueish glow  
nor the shiny trinkets my wingtips save.  
To find an owl I must follow the crow  

who says, into an owl I cannot grow  
and takes me to the bend of my eye’s grave;  
it’s hard for me to learn what the crow knows.  

The voice of a crow isn’t caw but snow,  
an arc of ink across a feathered wave.  
To find an owl I must follow the crow  

pick of pine needles where I was below  
pinion of gloss and ash I glide engrave.  
It’s hard for me to learn what the crow knows. 
 
Lost call of the owl is clouded and slow  
wing of midnight and cold blessing me brave.  
I keep walk until sun wake and let go;  
it’s hard for me to learn what the crow knows.


Behind the Back of the Robin 

Even in the city  
the cicadas are heavy  
with song and I am  
too young to call  

a bird anything but red.  
What do I  
name this, when  
the sun enters 
 
my head. I’m afraid  
the flowers are blooming again.  

When my grandmother feeds  
my father I know  
to sit still. A girl  

at my school eats  
ants. She snaps  
off their heads and says  
they taste like candy

and it doesn’t scare me  
like my grandmother does.  
I can’t look at her
 
or the doll she sewed  
me, without arms.

When she leaves the kitchen  
my father lets me eat.
 
The sting of menudo sharp,  
listening for the sound of her  
to return, like a curse.

About the Author

Monica Rico is Mexican American and the author of PINION, winner of the Four Way Books Levis Prize in Poetry selected by Kaveh Akbar. She holds an MFA from the University of Michigan’s HZWP and is the Program Manager Bear River Writers’ Conference. She has recently published poems in Poetry Northwest’s Life List, Gastronomica, and The Missouri Review. Follow her at www.monicaricopoet.com.

More about the author

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership Literary Magazine Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines & Presses, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

Read Next
Switch On Symbol

7 of the Most Memorable Bartenders in Literature

Wesley Straton, author of "The Bartender’s Cure," recommends novels set in bars and clubs

Jun 27 - Wesley Straton Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

painted lips
Lit Mags

I Will Not Call My Body a Temple

"Poem About My Mouth” and “I Let You,” two poems by Hannah Aizenman

Dec 6 - Hannah Aizenman
Tree submerged in lake
Lit Mags

Every Ship Gets to Be a Submarine Once

“Ships in the Desert” and "The Waterer," two poems by Siew David Hii

Nov 22 - Siew David Hii
collection plate kendra allen
conversations

Poems About Breaking Up with the Church and Patriarchy

Kendra Allen, author of the "Collection Plate," on fighting internalized misogyny and the danger of white women tears

Jul 6 - Skye Jackson
Thank You!