What You Call Your Territory I Call My Home

What is another word for colony?

The internet tells me my country has a dependency. Without being a possession of the United States, how could we have survived? Our veins needing the high of first world blood money. Maybe being a territory is not so bad, like some grown-ups say. Maybe we deserve dominion. Guttural without the protectorate. In settlement communities, you know, in Dorado or Condado (or anywhere— you can find beautiful outposts fenced and feudal holding clearing for a new mandate, an offshoot swarm: this new land will become our satellite state. Our domain. The antecedent for speckless regions around the world. Shiny with virtual gold. In this patch of tributary, we can reverse the subject state dilemma of the locals and build a district the crypto gods would be proud of. This vessel will make a statement in the millions. How could the natives not be into the idea? Blows my mind.

What if

my country’s people brought the hurricane with us wherever we went. Every time a gringo would do something shitty, we could gift them a slice of this storm. One where the eye gives you time to pray for redemption, look around and think My life was pretty good up to this. And we would know that God was never looking out for us. We had to shove our ocean mouths up the colonizer’s throat to realize we were indeed stray mutts. After the upheaval exclaim We catapulted to survive. These skies are not for you to dream, to build on. This is our sky. We breathe in peace, finally, here.