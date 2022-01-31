"What is another word for colony?" and "What if," two poems by Nicole Arocho Hernández
What You Call Your Territory I Call My Home
What is another word for colony?
The internet tells me my country
has a dependency. Without being
a possession of the United States,
how could we have survived? Our
veins
needing the high of first
world blood money. Maybe
being
a territory is not so bad, like
some grown-ups say. Maybe
we deserve dominion.
Guttural without the
protectorate. In
settlement communities, you
know, in Dorado or Condado
(or anywhere—
you can find beautiful
outposts fenced and feudal
holdingclearing
for a new mandate, an offshootswarm: this new land will
become
our satellite state. Our
domain. The antecedent for
speckless regions around
the world. Shiny with
virtual gold. In this patch
of tributary, we can reverse
the subjectstate dilemma
of the locals and build
a district the crypto gods
would be proud of. This
vessel will make a statement
in the millions. How
could the natives not
be into the idea?
Blows my mind.
What if
my country’s people brought the
hurricane with us wherever we
went. Every time
a gringo would do
something shitty, we could
gift them
a slice of this storm. One where
the eye gives you time
to pray for redemption,
look around and think My life
was pretty good up to this. And
we would know that God was
never looking out for us. We
had to shove our ocean mouths up
the colonizer’s throat to realize
we were indeed stray mutts. After
the upheaval exclaim
We catapulted to survive.
These skies are not for you to dream, to build on. This is our sky. We breathe
in peace, finally, here.
