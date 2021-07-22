Your Summer Reading Horoscope

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events.

As both a Virgo and a lesbian, I love talking about books, and I loved talking about astrology, and I’m always right. Therefore, you can be assured that this list is scientifically accurate and you’ll definitely love the books assigned to your sign. I’m not here to tell you who you are, I’m just here to tell you what to read.

Aries

Animal by Lisa Taddeo

Taddeo’s debut novel explores female rage, male violence, and the strength that’s required to step into your power. Perfect for the fiery Aries who wants to examine the intersections of revenge and freedom. Read our interview with Lisa Taddeo about writing desire and depravity.

Walking on Cowrie Shells by Nana Nkweti

People sometimes forget that Aries love to have fun. This short story collection examines the complexities of Cameroonian American identity in fascinating, unexpected ways. Not even an Aries could lose interest in this book. Read our interview with Nana Nkweti about the multiplicity of African womanhood.

Taurus

Don’t Let It Get You Down by Savala Nolan

Taurus is such an embodied sign that I know they’ll love this book about bodies, gender, and race. Tauruses will come out of this book with a deeper understanding of themselves and their relationship to their bodies.

Wild Souls by Emma Marris

Tauruses are nature-lovers, grounded in the physical world and born with a deep appreciation for the land. Thoughtful, earthy Taurus will love this book about animals and how humans relate to and interact with them.

Gemini

With Teeth by Kristen Arnett

Messy. Queer. Kristen Arnett. What more do you need, Gemini? Read our interview with Kristen Arnett about how being a queer mom is terrifyng.

The 2000s Made Me Gay by Grace Perry

Nobody appreciates pop culture more than Geminis—you have to stay relevant to be the coolest person in the room, after all. This book is quirky, funny, and full of glittery essays that are sure to entertain.

Cancer

Ghost Forest by Pik-Shuen Fung

This family novel about grief and memory is perfect for Cancers who love being in their feelings. While mourning her father’s death, a Chinese Canadian woman turns to her mother and grandmother for answers about his life in Hong Kong. Cancers are sure to love this emotional book. Read our interview with author Pik-Shuen Fung about family separation and living between countries.

Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan

This book is literally set against the 1966 flood of Venice, how much more Cancer-y can you get? Add a strange friendship between a novelist and her mysterious fan, and I know any Cancer will drink this book up.

Leo

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A famous family, a house party in a Malibu mansion, a story told over the course of a single night. It’s Leo catnip, plain and simple.

Rise to the Sun by Leah Johnson

This book is literally set at a music festival. A music festival! It’s about love and music and two girls finding each other over the course of three days. Is that enough for you, Leo?

Virgo

The Woman in the Purple Skirt by Natsuko Imamura, translated by Lucy North

A suspense novel about obsession and manipulation. People don’t think of Virgos as dark, but watch what happens when intense analysis meets obsessive observation.

There Plant Eyes by M. Leona Godin

This book about the depiction of blindness in popular culture is an expertly-assembled collage of information that any Virgo would appreciate. An compliation of history that moves from Stevie Wonder to John Milton to Godin’s personal experience, this book is both expansive and focused, a trait that Virgos are sure to love. Check out our reading list by M. Leona Godin.

Libra

Anne-Marie the Beauty by Yasmina Reza, translated by Alison L. Strayer

This novel about an aging actress reflecting on fame, her marriage, and her career belongs in Libra 101. Gimlet-eyed, sparkling, and insightful, just like a Libra.

The Beginners by Anne Serre, translated by Mark Hutchinson

Only a Libra could be happily married for 20 years, only to fall in love-at-first-sight with a man who reminds them of a book character.

Scorpio

A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ni Ghriofa

This hybrid book weaves together essays and autofiction as it follows the story of a poem that connects two women across centuries. There’s murder, blood-drinking widows, and, of course, poets. It’s Scorpio heaven.

Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith

A ghost story about two women who go missing years apart in Vietnam. Hauntings, revenge, and possessions abound in this time-bending novel that couldn’t be more Scorpio if it tried.

Sagittarius

Bewilderness by Karen Tucker

This novel about friendship, hustling, revenge, and the opioid epidemic is perfect for a Sagittarius looking to get a little more literary. Check out our reading list by Karen Tucker about hunger and hustle in the restaurant industry.

The Tiger Mom’s Tale by Lyn Liao Butler

A novel about travel, family secrets, and whirlwind romance—do I have your attention, Sagittarius? A young woman living in New York City has to decide whether to return home to Taiwan, or leave her family forever. High stakes and high drama for this fire sign.

Capricorn

The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam

A couple create an app that becomes popular beyond their wildest dreams—such a Capricorn thing to do—but with the fame comes drama and instability. Tech meets religion meets marriage in this geek-chic novel that’s perfect for any Capricorn who loves following startup news.

Mona at Sea by Elizabeth Gonzalez James

Capricorns will immediately relate to Mona—the confident, driven, job-focused narrator who lands her dream job only to be sent spiraling by the 2008 recession. Caps will also not-so-secretly enjoy the opportunity to watch someone fail from a safe distance. Check out our reading list by Elizabeth Gonzalez James about being unemployed and underemployed.

Aquarius

Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead by Emily Austin

This novel about death, casual obsession, and the unexpected is perfect for an Aquarius. A woman pretends to be someone she’s not while becoming increasingly intrigued by the death (murder?) of her professional predecessor. Much like Aquarians themselves, this novel sounds dark but is actually quirky and fun. Check out our reading list by Emily Austin about books that will make you feel happy to be sad.

Skye Papers by Jamika Ajalon

Punks, artists, and revolutionaries populate this novel about three new friends exploring the underground art scene in 1990s London. This novel is brilliantly weird and wildly Aquarian.

Pisces

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

Romance! Mystery! Time travel! This sweet novel about two women falling in love on the Q train is the perfect Pisces summer read. You’re welcome in advance.

What You Can See from Here by Mariana Leky, translated by Tess Lewis

A woman’s dream of death sets an entire West German village on edge as they try to guess who will be the one to die. Any novel where an entire town believes in magic and visions is going to be a good pick for Pisces, but this one is especially great.