Books, Film, and TV to Inspire Surrealist Writing

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events.

In my essay, “On Magic,” published today on Electric Literature, I mentioned not being able to find much in the way of resources for work that fell outside of realism during my MFA. Below are some of the works that help me figure out how to write in the surrealist vein. It is meant to be a guide for anyone interested in beginning or enhancing their understanding of the uncanny. Like all lists, it is woefully incomplete, but is meant to be a loose guide to continue reading on the subject.

[Ed. Note: We also invite you to watch Marie-Helene Bertino’s master class on “Disrupting Realism,” with special guests Mira Jacob, Mitchell S. Jackson, Kristiana Kahakauwila, Tracy O’Neill, and Helen Phillips. The event is free, and we encourage donations to support Electric Literature’s mission to make literature more relevant, exciting, and inclusive, and to support future programming and articles like this one.]

Screenshot from “Russian Doll” on Netflix

Film/Television:

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (For a few years I taught a class based on this film, one of the most successful reinventions of conventional love stories)

Cleo from 5 to 7

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Russian Doll (Netflix)

La Dolce Vita

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

Let the Right One In (both versions)

Paris is Burning

The Love Witch

Parasite

The Host

Beginners (collapsed time)

Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone, Season One, Episode One, “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet”

Books:

Prerequisites: Adolfo Bioy Casares, The Invention of Morel and

Antoine de Saint-Exupery, The Little Prince

Stories:

Non-Fiction: