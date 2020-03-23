The Powerful, the Soft, the Splendid

Ideas

Ideas about where it was appropriate for women to exert authority: American Fuchsia Society, California Spring Blossom and Wild Flower Association, Business Men’s Garden Club, Save the Redwoods League, Council for the Protection of Roadside Beauty

Desire

Attribute the practice to desire articulation of the visible proof of experience skin disrupts the distance the complete record of frontier passing into history devotion to the task at hand Practice such expertise variant of the skin trade such doubts notwithstanding as I pause in the midst of this recital Dear Evidence of her desire an artifact of its takeover

Bones

Though all my bones collapse on the platform. How kind

they were to me. How careful for my comfort. Women!



Ah! As I have recently differed unapproached by railway.

Had not then the franchise better educated, better fitted,



well-too-do, cart to lecture. Antelopes and their native

neighbors form an attraction, even among the many



fascinations of the century’s gathered productions. On this

journal how thoroughly I approve her conduct. Where she



has done on the one hand rash not marked. Record my

view that it has been bravely done, and most usefully done.



Suggesting the altitudes at which they were found.

The powerful, the soft, the splendid.