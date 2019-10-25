infographics

Plan Your Literary Halloween Costume With Our Handy Chart

Enter your birthday to generate a custom costume concept that will show everyone how well-read you are

So you want a Halloween costume that will convey the depth of your literary knowledge, but you’ve also expended all your creative energy on your unpublished novel draft. Never fear! Feed your birthday into our Halloween costume generator, and it’ll spit out an effortlessly bookish, if possibly a little high-concept, idea. Now you just have to figure out how to pull it together in time for your party.

Click to enlarge
0

About the Author

Electric Literature

Reading into everything.

Read Next
Switch On Symbol
Still from the movie "Love Witch"

The 13 Fiercest Feminist Witches in Modern Literature

Pam Grossman, author of "Waking the Witch," recommends stories about strong women with magical powers

Oct 25 - Pam Grossman  Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

Reading Lists

7 Haunting Books for Halloween Nightmares

Shaun Hamill, author of "A Cosmology of Monsters," recommends spine-tingling horror stories

Oct 1 - Shaun Hamill
Vue brillante de l'aniversaire du 14 juillet 1801
Reading Lists

14 Bastille Day Books to Read If You’re Considering a Revolution

Mamta Chaudhry, author of "Haunting Paris," on the seminal event that changed the course of history in France

Jul 12 - Mamta Chaudhry
Quill pen
Reading Lists

Great Authors’ Letters to Their Long-Suffering Moms

The literary men of the canon weren't always the best sons

May 10 - Erin Bartnett