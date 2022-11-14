Lit Mags

You Can’t Tetris Your Way Out of Trauma

Two poems by Laura Villareal

You Can’t Tetris Your Way Out of Trauma

Tetris

I was never good at Tetris.

I watch you move the L block,
turn it so it fits with I.

You don’t know I know
you’re trying to arrange memories
into an order that makes them disappear.
 
After the desert,
after the new scrap metal,
after we miraculously walk away,   	
       after we gather our things
the next day from a towing company
in a town with the name of a cartoon cat.
After months adjusting our spines.

You flinch when a car comes at our side,
before it rests at a stop.

I understand. The memories
like new blocks set before you
wondering where to put them,
how to turn them to fit comfortably
in your brain. They appear unexpectedly—
a peripheral glint of metal,
a sudden stop startles you.

I feel I should’ve been able
to out steer the inevitable.

I often wonder what would’ve happened
if you were driving—how you would’ve
reacted when that speeding car came.

You remind me alive
is the best scenario.

I watch you build with precision
ensuring nothing stacks too high

& isn’t that the key—
we keep everything just below the surface.

Miss the Forest for the Trees

The green brained ball is a horse apple,
my mother tells me. There are still many things I cannot name.

I age into unknowing. Older, less blazing eyed,
wonder is microscopic. But grief—

crystalline and innumerable—
shines everywhere.

Like the park I spent my youth in,
I have become a manicured wilderness.

A new bridge & paved paths,
the bordering forest now opens

as if calling me in. So I go.
Stories warn us to be wary

of the forest’s invitation
but once I heard a lion’s yawn

through low cedar trees
& I answered that call too.

We return to what we know
even if it’s become unfamiliar.

As I walk between thinned trees
I find a shelter made from their felled companions.

Sometimes I mistake shelter for the trees.
Sometimes I wonder if you understand me at all.

About the Author

Laura Villareal is the author of Girl’s Guide to Leaving (University of Wisconsin Press, 2022). She has received fellowships from the Stadler Center for Poetry & Literary Arts and National Book Critics Circle. Her writing has appeared in Guernica, AGNI, American Poetry Review, and elsewhere.

More about the author

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership Literary Magazine Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines & Presses, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

Read Next
Switch On Symbol

Is It Appropriation or Appreciation When a White Man Self-Identifies as Black?

Chinelo Okparanta skewers performative allyship and white liberalism in her novel "Harry Sylvester Bird"

Nov 14 - Pritika Pradhan Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

conversations

A Poetry Collection in Arabic and English About the Divine and the Profane

Zeina Hashem Beck’s "O" explores the many ways in which the failure of language can open new possibilities

Aug 5 - Arya Roshanian
Child leaning against tree on farm
Lit Mags

I Remember You Were Made of Dark, Warm Wood

Three poems about desire by Marshall Mallicoat

Mar 25 - Marshall Mallicoat
Lit Mags

Three New Poems by Ursula Le Guin

From her posthumous book, So Far So Good, the literary icon on time, aging, and memory

Oct 1 - Ursula Le Guin
Thank You!