Join Electric Literature

Do you have a keen eye, unique perspective, and a desire to make literature more exciting, relevant, and inclusive? Are you interested in joining Electric Literature’s editorial team? You might be a good fit for an internship or a volunteer reader position.

Internships

Electric Literature accepts internship applications with deadlines three times a year: Aug 15 for the fall semester, Dec 15 for spring, and April 15 for summer. Our three-month internships introduce undergraduate and graduate students, emerging writers, and aspiring publishing professionals to digital publishing and the New York literary scene. Because we are a small, not-for-profit publisher, we provide unique opportunities for professional development and resume-building.

This is a part-time, remote internship (10–20 hours/week) with a $200 per month stipend. Candidates must be able to work at least two days per week during East Coast business hours. Interested applicants can visit the application portal for more information and instructions on how to apply.

Volunteer Readers

We also periodically look for volunteer readers to join Recommended Reading’s editorial team. Recommended Reading is EL’s weekly fiction magazine, and publishes one story a week: mix of original work, forgotten classics, and forthcoming excerpts, each with a personal foreword by today’s best writers. Because Recommended Reading receives a large volume of submissions, a committed corps of volunteer readers is essential to helping the editors find new, unknown, and/or overlooked talent.

This is a volunteer position that requires a commitment to read ten stories per week for approximately six months. Stories range in length from 2,000 to 8,000 words, but are most often between 4,000 and 6,000 words. Readers will work remotely and on their own schedules (as long as they meet the weekly deadline). Current readers are not allowed to submit their own fiction for consideration in Recommended Reading. For more information and instructions on how to apply, visit the application portal.