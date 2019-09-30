In a World of Truly Large Numbers, We’re Exactly Two People

The Law of Truly Large Numbers

“…With a large enough sample, any outrageous thing is likely to happen.” —Persi Diaconis and Frederick Mosteller, “Methods for Studying Coincidences” Earth is so heavy with people, my love, We’ve doubled our numbers since my arrival. You can still fit twenty humans into a Volkswagen Beetle, but I worry, will there be enough seatbelts for our four children? What if civilization bottoms out backing down our driveway? Or you can populate two New York Cities with people that share your birthday. Isn’t that, and that, and that a coincidence? A miracle might strike at any moment. Everything rare is well done. Everyone compares their lottery winnings. So long, religion. down the road, rabbit’s foot. But even in a world of colossal, humongous, truly superb, blimp-sized numbers, my love, we’re exactly two people. And when we sleep, despite what my snoring might suggest, I am only one man. And of that night I proposed with Chablis and pawn shop diamond beneath the walnut tree, and you said yes, I’ll say this: quantity only betters the structure of affection, the architecture of surprise. As when you step from the shower and search for your towel even though I’ve hidden it for the millionth time so that I might behold you searching for your towel until you finally ask, “Hey, have you seen my towel?” At which point I jump to the rescue with dry, fluffy, wondrous towels worthy of Nefertiti, and the whole morning smells like sweet pea and violet body wash, lavender and citrus anti-frizz conditioner, and this is only the first hour of the day. I’m one timeline away from figuring out when the odds kicked in, how I found you. It’s so crowded, my love, and we’ve all been mistaken for someone else with the same first name and a one-digit difference in our social security numbers. If only we could hold a truly large mirror up to Earth, we could at least gain the illusion of spaciousness. This would also solve the problem of surveillance. Everybody making love outside, looking up at themselves making love in the sky.

Hey Dwayne

--Reunion, Class of ’85 Didn’t you shoot the water tower with a dart gun? Didn’t you join the Masons? Didn’t we walk down the swamp road and spew pot smoke into each other’s faces concurrent with hyper-ventilation? Didn’t I fall down for a minute, then wake in awe of Def Leppard, loblolly pines like compass needles fucked with by the wind-magnet? Didn’t we go to three funerals that Saturday? Didn’t we sit in the abandoned tractor trailer shifting the dead gears? Didn’t they sound like a hailstorm of horse teeth? Didn’t the well water taste like matchheads? Wasn’t our team sponsored by the sawed-off light of the turpentine factory? Didn’t our coach point to the example with a busted car antennae? Didn’t we ride your Kawasaki in the rain all the way to Turkey Fork in December? Didn’t the gray sky leave a skid mark on the ridgeline? Wasn’t there supposed to be a bonfire at the bridge, but the boat- ramp gate was welded shut, and the weedy beach was empty, but for an x of smoldering driftwood?