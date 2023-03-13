Fiction

Til a Thought Experiment Do Us Part

"The Divorce," flash fiction by Alexandra Wuest

Til a Thought Experiment Do Us Part

The Divorce

It was a Wednesday when Christopher forgot to pick up the dry cleaning on his way home from the office. I want a divorce! Nadine said playfully when she realized her husband had arrived home empty handed. Christopher pretended to look down at the floor in shame. Nadine pretended to cry. Then Nadine went into the bedroom and pretended to pack a suitcase. She pretended to get into her car and drive away. She pretended to visit a divorce attorney’s office. She pretended to file paperwork. Back home, Christopher pretended to answer the doorbell and pretended to be served with the papers. The couple pretended to agree on joint custody for their two children. The couple pretended that Christopher would have the kids every other weekend. The couple pretended that holidays would be split 50/50. The couple pretended Nadine would get to keep the house and the family dog, and Christopher would pretend to move into a high rise downtown. Christopher pretended to develop a drinking problem. He pretended to shake his fists at the sky and curse god. He pretended to buy a sports car. Meanwhile, Nadine pretended to get back out there, and signed up for several dating apps. She pretended to fall in love with a handsome widow who had three daughters. She pretended to cry tears of joy when the handsome widow got down on one knee and proposed to her at the top of the Eiffel Tower. She pretended she would take the handsome widow’s last name, although she’d never taken Christopher’s. When the wedding invitation arrived, Christopher pretended to punch a hole in the wall. He pretended to skip the wedding. He pretended to drink too much and crash his new sports car into a tree. He pretended to stop having a drinking problem after that. A few months later, Christopher decided the joke had run its course and called Nadine. I think we may have taken things too far, he said, but by then Nadine had forgotten they’d been pretending at all. She hung up on Christopher and though she couldn’t remember why they’d gotten divorced in the first place, she was sure Christopher had done something horrible, something involving guns or violence or adultery or murder, and went downstairs to see if her new husband had remembered to pick up the dry cleaning on his way home from the office.

About the Author

Alexandra Wuest is a writer based in New York. Her short stories have recently appeared in Columbia Journal, Electric Literature’s Recommended Reading, Peach Mag, and X-R-A-Y.

More about the author

About The Commuter

The Commuter, arriving every Monday morning, is our home for flash fiction, graphic narrative, and poetry. Sign up for The Commuter newsletter to get every issue straight to your inbox, or join our membership program for access to year-round submissions. EL’s lit mags are supported by the Amazon Literary Partnership Literary Magazine Fund and the Community of Literary Magazines & Presses, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Commuter

Subscribe

Strange, short, and diverting writing delivered to your inbox every Monday..

Read Next
Switch On Symbol

10 Novels that Borrow, Sample and Remix Found Texts

Tom Comitta, author of "The Nature Book," recommends literary supercuts

Mar 13 - Tom Comitta Read
Switch On Symbol

More Like This

Reading Lists

Literary Wedding Ideas for People Who Don’t Really Understand Books

A "Handmaid's Tale" wedding is a bold (and confused) choice, but why stop there?

Oct 4 - Riane Konc
books

On Accidentally Selling Your Spouse to the Devil

Forrest Leo’s debut is a rollicking romance through Victorian London

Aug 4 - Brian Burlage
essays

TED WILSON REVIEWS THE WORLD: MARRIAGE

May 22 - Ted Wilson
Thank You!